BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — A Bradenton man was arrested for shooting and killing his girlfriend’s father on Saturday, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a report of a shooting at around 2:25 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a 67-year-old man lying face-down in the front yard, deceased, with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim’s wife and daughter told deputies that they heard gunshots coming from the driveway. They ran outside and found the daughter’s boyfriend Charles Shadrach, 29, holding a shotgun and her father lying face-down in the yard.

The sheriff’s office said Shadrach set the gun down by the front door and told his girlfriend, “He won’t be bothering you anymore”. He then walked out into the street and surrendered to deputies.

Manatee County detectives learned of several arguments that occurred between the couple and the victim, who all lived in the same house.

Shadrach was charged with second degree murder. His mugshot was not available at the time of publishing.