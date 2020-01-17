Grandma tased by deputies arraigned today

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A grandmother tased by deputies the day after Christmas will be arraigned on Friday morning.

Video taken by Barbara Pinkney’s daughter-in-law shows her being tased by Manatee County deputies who were trying to enter her home to serve a warrant on her grandson, Tevin Turner, for violation of probation.

Pinkney says Turner wasn’t there, but deputies suspect he may have escaped the home during all the chaos.

The 70-year-old says deputies barged their way in and that’s why she resisted letting them inside.

Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells says his deputies had a warrant and did nothing wrong.

Pinkney was arrested for obstruction of justice and resisting arrest. In the weeks that followed the incident, members of the community rallied to support her.

Her arraignment is scheduled for Friday morning at 9 a.m.

