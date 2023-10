MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a ceremony Wednesday to unveil a new park named after him in Manatee County.

The new park was named after DeSantis after an online vote by Manatee County residents.

The ceremony will be held at 5:30 p.m.

The park, located at 7510 Prospect Road in Sarasota, features two dog parks, two playgrounds, two shaded pickleball courts, fitness trails, permanent restrooms, solar lighting, and ADA-accessible parking.