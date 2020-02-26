Breaking News
WATCH LIVE: Pres. Trump addresses fear of coronavirus threat to US

Girl Scouts schemed out of hundreds of dollars with counterfeit money in Bradenton

Manatee County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MANATEE CO., Fla (WFLA) – It’s Girl Scout cookie season and some crooks are setting their sights, not on the tasty treats, but the cash collected by the troops.

At the Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida headquarters in Sarasota, cases of Girl Scouts cookies are loaded up by parents, and some strong little brothers, to be sold across Tampa Bay.

“In front of Publix or Walmart on a weekend in a two-hour slot? You can sell 200 boxes. That’s like an extra thousand dollars coming in,” said Kelly McGraw with the Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida.

But at a couple of Publix’s and one Walmart in Bradenton, some crooks decided to pick up some cookies and pay with counterfeit bills making sure they asked for “change please” after handing in a big, fake bill.

Parents noticed their thin mint sales were a little thin discovering money with the same serial numbers.

“A whole bunch of people started posting. That happened to me! That happened to me,” McGraw said.

This hurt the girls more than anyone.

“First they were sad, and they didn’t understand and they’re asking, ‘Why is this happening? Why do they want to do this?'” McGraw said.

It’s a hard lesson to learn, but troop leaders told 8 On Your Side’s Marco Villarreal they’re teaching the girls what to do next time they sell cookies.

“They might take a little extra time to inspect your money,” she said.

Troop leaders have reported the crime to Bradenton police. In the meantime, the girls will have counterfeit detection pens with them so they don’t get schemed again.

So far, $650 has been stolen from the Girl Scouts. That’s money that would have gone towards their goals.

Two troops told 8 On Your Side’s Marco Villarreal they are planning to use the money earned to feed the homeless and buy donations for a local charity. This makes it harder for them to accomplish those goals.

For $40 stolen, the girls have to sell 54 boxes to earn back what they lost towards their goal.

If you would like to support the Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida, click here.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

the Vipers head coach on the quarterback situation ahead of the fourth game of the season

Thumbnail for the video titled "the Vipers head coach on the quarterback situation ahead of the fourth game of the season"

Girl Scouts scammed out of hundreds of dollars with counterfeit money in Bradenton

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girl Scouts scammed out of hundreds of dollars with counterfeit money in Bradenton"

Congress debates US readiness for coronavirus outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Congress debates US readiness for coronavirus outbreak"

Pasco County Superintendent issues video about preventing illness

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pasco County Superintendent issues video about preventing illness"

BBB warns of political robocall scams

Thumbnail for the video titled "BBB warns of political robocall scams"

Sheriff Grady Judd reflects on late father's impact on his life, career

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sheriff Grady Judd reflects on late father's impact on his life, career"

Study: If you drive an expensive car you're probably a jerk

Thumbnail for the video titled "Study: If you drive an expensive car you're probably a jerk"

Tampa Bay Beer Week to advance beer culture across area

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay Beer Week to advance beer culture across area"

the Vipers head coach on the absence of the Vipers quarterback, Quinton Flowers

Thumbnail for the video titled "the Vipers head coach on the absence of the Vipers quarterback, Quinton Flowers"

Aaron Murray on his teammate, Quinton Flowers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Aaron Murray on his teammate, Quinton Flowers"

Bay Area football star remembers his roots at NFL Scouting Combine

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay Area football star remembers his roots at NFL Scouting Combine"

Spring Hill resident among 'violent extremists' arrested for targeting journalists, activists around US

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spring Hill resident among 'violent extremists' arrested for targeting journalists, activists around US"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss