BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — A 71-year-old Bradenton woman was left with critical injuries after being hit by a garbage truck on Tuesday.

The incident happened around 9:21 a.m. at an apartment complex off Lake Bayshore Drive, according to a release from Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said the garbage truck – driven by a 58-year-old Bradenton man – was heading north through the parking lot when the right side of the vehicle collided with the woman’s walker. The impact caused her to fall to the ground.

The woman was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries.

FHP said troopers are still investigating the crash.