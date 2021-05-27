FWC investigating after headless alligator found in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating after officers found a dead, headless alligator Thursday in Manatee County.

Officers say the alligator was found near State Road 62 in Parrish. The gator was approximately 10 feet long and was badly decomposed.

FWC officers are now conducting a criminal investigation regarding this incident.

While Florida’s statewide alligator harvest runs from Aug. 15 to Nov. 1 every year for those who are properly permitted, illegally killing an alligator is a third-degree felony. Dumping of debris weighing over 15 pounds is a first-degree misdemeanor and possession of alligator parts without a permit is also illegal.

The FWC is asking for the public’s help. If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922.