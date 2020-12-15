‘Grinch’ steals tools from Habitat for Humanity site in Manatee Co.

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – Habitat for Humanity provides safe and secure housing for hard-working families across Manatee County.

There’s a home on 6th St. Ct. E. in Bradenton volunteers have been working on it for some time. The home is for an essential frontline worker and her two young children. Construction was slated to be complete by Christmas, but not anymore.

Last week, volunteers showed up at the job site to find their tool trailer’s door ajar. Thieves broke through the multiple-lock system and gained access to everything inside. In all, the thieves got away with $11,000 worth of tools and other essential equipment volunteers count on to build homes for local families.

“We opened up the doors to see what was missing; we had hoped not much because we had the doors pretty well secured. They could only get in the top of the door, but when we opened the door we found out we had a significant loss of tools, safety equipment, and supplies for finishing the house,” said Director of Construction for Manatee County Habitat for Humanity Bruce Winter.

The thieves took all of the nonprofit’s power tools, batteries, safety glasses, ear protection, and dust masks among other things. In addition, they left the trailer damaged and in need of repair.

“It is kind of heartbreaking for our volunteers as well as us as a staff who had hoped to have another family in for Christmas,” said Winter.

President and CEO Diana Shoemaker says this is the first time in 11 years that the nonprofit has dealt with such a crime.

“It is truly representative of the challenging times that we are in and we have never had this much stolen from us at any one time. We are back on it, we want to get back to work, get those tools, get the trailer fixed and get back to work, said Shoemaker.

The nonprofit has already seen a huge outpouring of support from the community, but more help is needed.

“We have had several people reach out wanting to loan us tools, but what we really need to do is replace those tools,” said Winter. “We are able to buy tools a little bit at a time as donations come in and to lose them all at one time and now looking at having to replace that is something that we just can’t go out and do without the support of the community,” he continued.

The local organization posted a list of all of the tools that need to be replaced on its website. You can find other ways to help by visiting their website.

The home in Bradenton is now slated to be completed by mid-January.