Free medical care clinic offered in Bradenton

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (SNN) – Hundreds in the medical field will donate their time and talent to serve the under-served and uninsured in the Manatee County area this weekend.

The Remote Area Medical, also known as RAM, will be at the Manatee Technical College on State Road 70 to provide free dental, medical and vision services.

Ticket distribution will begin at 3 a.m. and patients are then served in numerical order according to their ticket number when clinic doors open.

This is RAM’s fifth year visiting Bradenton and has served more than 4,000 people, with the value of care totaling $1.6 million.

The event is free and open to the public.

