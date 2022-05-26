MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The School District of Manatee County’s Food and Nutrition Services Department is preparing to feed students across the community this summer.

The Summer BreakSpot program will provide free meals to kids at multiple locations beginning May 31 for students ages 18 and under.

Free meals will be provided to students attending School District of Manatee County summer programs, as well as various other local summer camps, community centers and churches.

Three mobile feeding buses and two mobile food vehicles (provided in partnership with Tropicana) will deliver meals to locations in Bradenton, Palmetto and Parrish. Both buses has indoor and outdoor seating.

To find the nearest Summer BreakSpot, families can call 211, text “Food” to 304-304 or go online beginning June 1.

The school district also has locations listed online.

Meals are required to be eaten on-site.

The service is not based on income status and all kids and teens and participate.