Free face masks being distributed to Manatee County areas hit hardest by coronavirus

A cyclist donning a face mask pedals across a quiet Orange Avenue at Church Street in downtown Orlando, Fla., Wednesday, April 15, 2020, as Central Floridians continue to respond to the coronavirus crisis. Governor Ron DeSantis’ issued a statewide Stay-At-Home Executive Order for all Florida residents that went into effect April 3, 2020, currently set to expire on April 30. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Officials will be giving out free face masks to Manatee County residents who are living in some of the areas hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic.

There will be three mask distribution sites set up throughout the county next week in some of Manatee’s most populated areas:

South County

Masks will be given out Monday, May 11 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Transit Fleet Facility. The facility is located at 2411 Tallevast Road.

County Commissioner Misty Servia will also be at the site to provide gel hand sanitizer refills. All you have to do is bring a pump or squeeze container.

Palmetto/Bradenton

County officials recently secured thousands of KN-95 face masks for residents. They will be distributed at all MCR Health locations in Manatee County from 9 a.m. through 4 p.m. Monday through Friday next week. Masks will be limited to one per person and each person must be present to get a mask.

The masks will be available at the following locations while supplies last:

Bradenton Family Medical Center – 4805 26th St W in Bradenton

East Manatee Health and Wellness Center – 1312 Manatee Ave E in Bradenton

Edgar H. Price Children & Family Healthcare Center – 12271 US Hwy 301 N in Parrish

Lawton Chiles Children & Family Healthcare Center – 1515 26th Ave E in Bradenton

Manatee Pediatrics – 712 39th St W in Bradenton

Myakka Family Healthcare Center – 37220 Glenwood Ave in Myakka

North Manatee Healthcare Center – 5600 Bayshore Rd in Palmetto

River Landings OB/GYN – 6040 53rd Ave E, Suite A in Bradenton

Riverside Medical Center – 300 Riverside Dr E, Ste 2010 in Bradenton

Riverview Foot and Ankle Specialists – 300 Riverside Drive E, Ste 1500 in Bradenton

South Manatee Pediatrics – 6326 15th St E in Sarasota

Southeast Family Healthcare Center – 919 53rd Ave E in Bradenton

Southwest Health Center/Michael Bach Resource Center – 5325 26th St W in Bradenton

West Manatee Health Center – 2318 Manatee Ave W in Bradenton

Whole Child Pediatrics – 6040 53rd Ave E, Ste B in Bradenton

Masks are also available from noon through 2 p.m. at these three youth centers in Manatee County:

Palmetto Youth Center – 501 17th St W in Palmetto

Rubonia Community Center – 1309 72nd St E in Palmetto

13th Avenue Dream Center – 922 24th St E in Bradenton

The Centers for Disease Control has recommended wearing cloth face coverings in public places where it’s hard to practice social distancing.

The county says the face masks that will be given away are disposable but can be used more than once if they’re not soiled.