Free face masks being distributed to Manatee County areas hit hardest by coronavirus

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Officials will be giving out free face masks to Manatee County residents who are living in some of the areas hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic.
There will be three mask distribution sites set up throughout the county next week in some of Manatee’s most populated areas:
South County
Masks will be given out Monday, May 11 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Transit Fleet Facility. The facility is located at 2411 Tallevast Road.
County Commissioner Misty Servia will also be at the site to provide gel hand sanitizer refills. All you have to do is bring a pump or squeeze container.
Palmetto/Bradenton
County officials recently secured thousands of KN-95 face masks for residents. They will be distributed at all MCR Health locations in Manatee County from 9 a.m. through 4 p.m. Monday through Friday next week. Masks will be limited to one per person and each person must be present to get a mask.
The masks will be available at the following locations while supplies last:
- Bradenton Family Medical Center – 4805 26th St W in Bradenton
- East Manatee Health and Wellness Center – 1312 Manatee Ave E in Bradenton
- Edgar H. Price Children & Family Healthcare Center – 12271 US Hwy 301 N in Parrish
- Lawton Chiles Children & Family Healthcare Center – 1515 26th Ave E in Bradenton
- Manatee Pediatrics – 712 39th St W in Bradenton
- Myakka Family Healthcare Center – 37220 Glenwood Ave in Myakka
- North Manatee Healthcare Center – 5600 Bayshore Rd in Palmetto
- River Landings OB/GYN – 6040 53rd Ave E, Suite A in Bradenton
- Riverside Medical Center – 300 Riverside Dr E, Ste 2010 in Bradenton
- Riverview Foot and Ankle Specialists – 300 Riverside Drive E, Ste 1500 in Bradenton
- South Manatee Pediatrics – 6326 15th St E in Sarasota
- Southeast Family Healthcare Center – 919 53rd Ave E in Bradenton
- Southwest Health Center/Michael Bach Resource Center – 5325 26th St W in Bradenton
- West Manatee Health Center – 2318 Manatee Ave W in Bradenton
- Whole Child Pediatrics – 6040 53rd Ave E, Ste B in Bradenton
Masks are also available from noon through 2 p.m. at these three youth centers in Manatee County:
- Palmetto Youth Center – 501 17th St W in Palmetto
- Rubonia Community Center – 1309 72nd St E in Palmetto
- 13th Avenue Dream Center – 922 24th St E in Bradenton
The Centers for Disease Control has recommended wearing cloth face coverings in public places where it’s hard to practice social distancing.
The county says the face masks that will be given away are disposable but can be used more than once if they’re not soiled.