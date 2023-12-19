MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A former Hardee County deputy is on the run after he was accused of animal cruelty at his business last month.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) began investigating Nicholas Anthony Zotto, 29, after videos of “concerning behavior” toward animals at his pet sitting business went viral, sparking outrage online.

Zotto was ordered to shut down Pawsome Sitters, located in Palmetto, after he was charged with animal cruelty on Nov. 2. He was also terminated from his position at the sheriff’s office, which he held since April 2022.

On Tuesday, Manatee County deputies announced that despite their attempts to arrest Zotto, he has yet to be found. Investigators believe he fled the county and is likely in New York state.

Zotto was slapped with another animal cruelty charge after he was ordered to shut down the pet sitting business. According to MCSO, Zotto boarded two dogs from Nov. 18 to Nov. 29, and when the owner came to pick them up, “one of the dogs looked sick and was in obvious discomfort.”

Photos of the Chihuahua, Aussie Shepherd mix receiving veterinary care. (MCSO)

The Chihuahua, Aussie Shepherd mix had open sores and was severely dehydrated, a veterinarian told deputies.

“Through the investigation, detectives learned the dog, while in Zotto’s care, was left in a confined space and sat in its own filth for an extended period,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

A warrant was issued for Zotto’s arrest on a charge of aggravated animal cruelty.