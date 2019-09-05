Florida man steals Uber driver’s vehicle, leaves driver on Interstate

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida man is behind bars after he allegedly stole his Uber driver’s vehicle in Charlotte County Wednesday night.

According to Charlotte County deputies, Andrew Sullivan, 37, told his Uber driver that he would be sick.

The victim pulled over the car and stepped out of the vehicle to check on Sullivan. After helping Sullivan back in the car, Sullivan jumped to the front seat and drove away leaving the driver on the interstate.

The Uber driver flagged down a passing driver and called 911 after getting a ride to the next exit.

Sullivan was later located by Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputies near I-75 and State Road 64.

Sullivan was arrested and is charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle. He is in custody in Manatee County.