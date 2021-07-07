Flooding, storm surge a concern in Holmes Beach following Elsa

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) –The worst of Tropical Storm Elsa has passed Holmes Beach and Anna Maria Island, but water remains on several roads.

The concern now will be flooding and storm surge. Wind gusts remained high early Wednesday morning.

Holmes Beach police told 8 On Your Side they are prepared to rescue anyone stuck in high waters if need be, however, they have not had to help anyone out throughout the morning so far.

Officials expected the weather to pick up and are equipped with a special high water rescue vehicle that they did not have last year but hope not to use it.





Holmes Beach Police Chief William Tokajer told 8 On Your Side there was at least one downed tree Wednesday morning. No injuries were reported.

He said the roads are passible if you have a high-profile vehicle.

“I think we dodged a bullet,” Tokajer said. “We are pretty pleased.”

As the winds start picking up across the county, Manatee County EMS will stop responding once the winds reach a certain point.