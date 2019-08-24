Fire engine hit after driver fails to move over on I-75 in Manatee Co.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Manatee County Search & Rescue is reminding drivers about the Move Over, Florida! law after a fire engine was hit Thursday while assisting a driver on the side of I-75.

Lawrence Parzygnat

According to the crews Facebook page, the East Manatee Fire Rescue District was helping a driver that went off the roadway on northbound I-75 when a fire engine was hit by another car driving by.

While there were no injuries to the firefighters on the scene, the driver of the SUV who hit them was taken by helicopter to a trauma center for their injuries.

The Move Over, Florida! law requires to move over a lane when you can safely do so for any stopped law enforcement, emergency, sanitation, utility vehicles and tow trucks. If you cannot move over, slow to a speed that is 20 mph less than the posted speed limit.