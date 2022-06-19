TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Bradenton woman died Saturday night after the car she was riding in hit a tree and caught on fire, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The FHP said the car was heading south on 15th Street East just before midnight when it went off the road and hit the tree.

The vehicle ignited and spun before it stopped, according to troopers.

The FHP report said the 29-year-old passenger died at the scene of the crash. The car’s male driver and a 6-year-old passenger, also from Bradenton, suffered critical injuries in the incident.

The driver has yet to be identified and is being treated at a local hospital. The 6-year-old is in critical condition at Tampa General Hospital, according to the FHP.

Troopers are still investigating what led to the crash.