MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A motorcyclist died after being ejected from his bike from colliding with a deer on I-75 in Manatee County on Tuesday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Around 9 p.m., a 50-year-old man from Sarasota was traveling south at mile marker 232 when he collided with a deer.

FHP said the man flew off and landed on the left-paved shoulder. His motorcycle came to a rest in the southbound lanes, and the deer landed on the right shoulder.

Another car approaching the crash collided with the motorcycle in the southbound lanes.

An FHP vehicle approaching the crash hit the motorcyclist in the left shoulder.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash is under investigation.