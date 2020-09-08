FHP: Elderly man crashes into bank, 2 people injured

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash after a vehicle crashed through a Bank of America in Bradenton.

According to FHP, the crash occurred at the Bank of America on U.S. 41 at Bayshore Gardens Parkway.

Two people inside the bank were injured in the crash, one person was a trauma alert and taken to Blake Medical Center. There is no word on the condition of the second person.

The driver is an approximately 90-year-old man that crashed through the building in a 2014 grey Toyota.