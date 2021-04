Premium Getty Image for WFLA USE ONLY

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A young child has died following a crash on the Sunshine Skyway Fishing Pier, troopers say.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, troopers responded to the scene of a crash between a pickup truck and a child on the south side of the fishing pier.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information has been released at this time. Please check back for the latest updates as this is a developing story.