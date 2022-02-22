Manatee County man photographed with Pelosi’s lectern to learn sentence this week

A pro-Trump protester carries the lectern of U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi through the Roturnda of the U.S. Capitol Building after a pro-Trump mob stormed the building on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress held a joint session today to ratify President-elect Joe Biden’s 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump. A group of Republican senators said they would reject the Electoral College votes of several states unless Congress appointed a commission to audit the election results. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — A Jan. 6 defendant who bragged that he “broke the internet” and was “finally famous” when a photo of him carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s lectern during the Capitol attack went viral should spend 90 days in federal prison, Justice Department prosecutors argued ahead of his sentencing.

Adam Johnson, a Parrish, Florida stay-at-home dad of five boys ranging from 6 to 14, was photographed carrying Pelosi’s lectern in the Capitol rotunda during the Jan. 6 attack. He’s scheduled to be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Reggie B. Walton on Friday morning.

In a sentencing memo, federal prosecutors said Johnson’s actions on Jan. 6 showed a “sense of entitlement and privilege” and that the infamous podium photograph “portrays Johnson as confident, arguably gleeful, while converting government property to his own use during an unlawful siege of the Capitol.”

They pointed out that Johnson’s wife is a doctor, and the family’s “financial situation is so favorable that Johnson has not had to work for the past 11 years,” so he should also be able to afford a significant fine.

