BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Transportation is launching a new campaign against aggressive driving on Thursday.

The department is joining forces with local law enforcement agencies in Bradenton.

Leaders with FDOT said eight people die every day from preventable crashes on Florida roads. Another 49 are seriously injured each day.

According to FDOT, at the event, community members can see “a vehicle and motorcycle rollover simulator, seatbelt convincer, a crashed car, (live) crash suit dummies, fatal vision simulation goggles test,” as well as hear testimony from crash victims.

The event starts at 6 p.m. at the Bradenton Motorsports Park, located at 21000 FL-64.