Father, son remain in a coma following Bradenton house explosion

Lopez family (GoFundMe)

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – A USF student and his father remain in a coma following a house explosion on Thursday.

8 On Your Side spoke with Cj Czaia, the family’s attorney, who says Adrian Lopez Jr. is currently in the ICU with third-degree burns while his dad Adrian Sr. was also badly burned.

Czaia says that it appears the house explosion was caused by a gas leak due to a punctured line. He adds the family was not properly evacuated prior to the explosion.

“I’ve been told they were smelling gas, they were told it’d be okay. Let it dissipate and it actually just blew up when they went back into the home,” Czaia said.

TECO representatives say the gas leak was caused by a build-up in the sewer lines. Czaia says the family’s mother was also injured and that the home is a total loss.

Anyone who would like to assist the Lopez family is asked to donate to their GoFundMe page.

