Skateboarder struck and killed by hit-and-run driver in Manatee County

Manatee County

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities say a 21-year-old on a skateboard was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Manatee County on Wednesday morning.

Their name was not released.

The incident happened on Upper Manatee River Road shortly before 3 a.m.

It’s unclear if a suspect is in custody, and authorities have yet to release a description of the driver’s car.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said the crash remains under investigation.

The Fort Hamer Bridge was closed for several hours after the crash, but has since reopened.

