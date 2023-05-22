MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that’s causing delays on Interstate 75 southbound in Manatee County Monday evening.

According to troopers, the crash occurred on I-75 at mile marker 214 between a vehicle and a pedestrian. Authorities said the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, the crash remains under investigation. The FHP has yet to release any details on how the crash happened or the identity of the crash victim.

Due to the crash, one southbound lane is open, causing traffic to become congested in the area. Troopers are advising drivers to “travel cautiously.”

This is a developing story that will be updated with information as we receive it.