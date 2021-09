MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on U.S. 301 in Manatee County Thursday morning.

The crash, which involved a commercial motor vehicle and a sedan, happened in the area of U.S. 301 and 44th Avenue East. Drivers are being told to avoid the area as the southbound lanes are closed.

At least one person has died, but it’s unclear if anyone else was injured.

This story is developing and will be updated.