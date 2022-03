TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Manatee County on Wednesday morning.

The wreck happened just before 2 a.m. at the intersection of State Road 70 and Sugar Bowl Road n Myakka City.

There is no word on what led to the crash or how many people were involved, but at least one person has died.

News Channel 8 is working to get more information.

This story is developing and will be updated.