TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed on U.S. 41 in Bradenton Monday morning.

The collision happened shortly before 5 a.m. on U.S. 41 and Bayshore Bardens Parkway. There is no word on what led to the incident.

The southbound lanes of Saunders Road are blocked, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

News Channel 8 is working to get more information. This story is developing and will be updated.