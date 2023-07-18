BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — The family of 14-year-old Joseph Virgil Hunter Ganey say spending time outdoors is what he loved to do.

“That evening, they went fishing, and that was the last time I seen him just before he left,” said Joseph Ganey, the teen’s grandfather.

Ganey’s life was cut short as he spent time on the Manatee River boating with his 17-year-old brother. FWC officials say a 45-year-old Palmetto man driving a jet ski crashed into their boat, killing the teen and seriously injuring his older brother.

“It’s really hard to put a finger on it sometimes, he was just an exceptional child,” the teen’s grandfather said.

14-year-old killed in Manatee River boat crash. (Family photo)

The teenager was set to start this freshman year of high school next month but now his family must plan his funeral.

“It’s taken it’s toll all the way around.”

The family has started a GoFundMe to help pay for the teenager’s funeral and to also support his older brother’s recovery as he remains hospitalized in grave condition.