Family of 3 remains hospitalized after Bradenton home explosion

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – A University of South Florida student and his father remain in a coma following a house explosion on Thursday.

Several days later, family members spoke out.

“I really miss my brother. I remember him on his best days. It’s hard to see him in the hospital,” said Roger Lopez, who flew to Florida from Oregon to be with his family.

Lopez got a call late last week that the family home blew up after a problem with a gas line near 8th Avenue West. He said he could not believe his eyes.

“I mean I can’t even look at it. It’s so hard and devastating,” he said.

His father, Adrian, and brother, Adrian Junior, remain in the hospital, badly burned by the explosion. Their mom is so grief-stricken that she had to go to the hospital, he said.

“It’s still hard obviously for burn victims. It takes a long time to heal. And my mom is still in shock for everything. Of course, the images keep playing in her head. It is still hard and I’ll know they’ll slowly get through it,” Karina Lopez said.

Several Manatee County commissioners were at the home Monday and did not speak about the cause of the explosion.

CJ Czaia, the family attorney, said last week it appears the house explosion was caused by a gas leak due to a punctured line. He said the family was not properly evacuated prior to the explosion.

TECO representatives tell 8 On Your Side the gas leak was caused by a build-up in the sewer lines.

The situation remains under investigation.

“This is a very unfortunate situation. But we want to make sure there’s some accountability there, but more importantly, we show some concern to the individuals impacted,” said Reggie Bellamy, a county commissioner.

Anyone who would like to assist the Lopez family can donate to their GoFundMe page.