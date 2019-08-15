Fallen tree damages Bradenton mobile homes

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – Residents at the Sunset Village Mobile Home Park in Bradenton are counting their blessings after a massive tree collapsed and destroyed a mobile home.

Daniel Gunderman says it has been very rainy lately. Soon after he arrived at work, he got a call from neighbors saying that a large tree collapsed onto his mobile home.

“It’s through my roof, I know that that branch that’s down in is a very large branch, so it’s definitely down through my floor. The other side, my carport, I snuck around to the other side and its crushed, its gone,” said Gunderman.

Gunderman says his home is a total loss.

The fallen tree also damaged some nearby mobile homes, but neighbors tell 8 On Your Side no one was injured.

“A horrible situation but, you always have to look at the silver lining and nobody was home, nobody was hurt, nobody was injured,” said Gunderman.

The American Red Cross is at the scene to assist Gunderman and the other families at the mobile home park.

Crews also arrived to remove the tree.