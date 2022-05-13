TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Manatee County deputies arrested two suspects who pretended to be pest control workers to steal jewelry from condo residents, according to a release.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said at around 2 p.m. Thursday, a woman let 39-year-old Laura Frank and 30-year-old Sean Frank into her condo at Bayshore on the Lakes, believing them to be a pest control service ordered by the condo association.

However, when the Franks left, the victim noticed several rings missing from her home. In total, the rings were valued at over $3,000.

Deputies said when the victim told the condo’s office about the situation, they said they never contracted a pest control service.

The sheriff’s office was called to the scene, and a few minutes after arriving, deputies spotted Laura Frank on the second floor and Sean Frank in the parking lot.

After detaining the suspects, deputies found a pump sprayer and several pieces of jewelry in a trash can in the fourth floor laundry room, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the Franks entered several other condos, but none of the residents at Bayshore on the Lakes reported anything stolen.

However, the sheriff’s office said suspects matching the Franks’ description were seen entering other condominiums under the guise of being pest control workers. One resident reported that two wedding rings were missing from their jewelry box after the suspects left.

Deputies are still investigating the incident. According to the sheriff’s office, Sean Frank was also on probation for felony charges out of Escambia County.