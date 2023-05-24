BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — A former postal carrier was sentenced to six years and six months in federal prison for conspiring to distribute over five kilograms of cocaine on her route.

According to the Department of Justice, Nathasha Michelle Prieto, 34, and her accomplice, Angel Hernandez Coss orchestrated a plan to use Prieto’s delivery route addresses, which Coss used to secure shipments of cocaine from Puerto Rico.

Prieto would remove the packages containing the cocaine from the mail stream. She would give them to Coss who distributed the drugs, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office press release.

Prieto pleaded guilty back in early January.

Coss was sentenced last week to 17 years and six months in federal prison.