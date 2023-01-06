MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Ruff day? The Bradenton Police Department shared an adorable video showing their own Tracking Search and Rescue K9, Liberty, being a bit overdramatic when she didn’t get her way.

“Ever try saying no to a bloodhound?” the department asked in a Facebook post. “When K9 Liberty’s biggest fan, Leilani, stopped by with a toy for her, and an ornament for Det. Moyett, Liberty INSISTED both gifts were for her.”

In the video, you can see Liberty raise her paw and let out a howl when her handler said the gift wasn’t for her.

This one is mine,” her handler said, who was promptly rejected by a howl from Liberty. “That’s yours,” the handler added while pointing to Liberty’s new toy.

“Someone doesn’t like to share,” the department joked.