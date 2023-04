(WFLA) — The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a possible gas leak Saturday morning.

The sheriff’s office said 14th Street West from 26th Ave West to 30th Ave West closed as the situation developed.

Deputies are working with Cedar Hammock Fire Rescue in order to handle the situation.

According to the sheriff’s office, residents were being evacuated, and traffic was being diverted from the area.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.