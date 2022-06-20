MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A loggerhead sea turtle named “Esther” was released back in to the wild on Monday with a crowd of locals and vacationers looking on.

Staff and volunteers from Waterline Villas & Marina, Mainsail Vacation Rentals and Anna Maria Island Turtle Watch and Shorebird Monitoring got to see the release, near where the turtle successfully laid her eggs.

You full release can be seen live on Facebook, on the Sea Turtle Conservancy’s page.

The companies and organizations sponsored Esther in the 15th annual “Tour de Turtles.”

“Tour de Turtles” is a yearly “marathon” event created by the Sea Turtle Conservancy to track migrating sea turtles released from multiple beaches, including from Anna Maria Island and other parts of Florida.

Esther and other “competitor” turtles in the Tour de Turtles will be tracked for three months, recording their location and logging their distance traveled. The data will be uploaded online.

“We are excited to return to Anna Maria Island for a fifth time to track a loggerhead turtle from the Gulf Coast. Esther is the first of our hard-shell turtle competitors to be released this summer and we look forward to seeing if she follows the path of previous turtles from Anna Maria Island or charts her own course.” Dr. Daniel Evans, sea turtle conservancy biologist.