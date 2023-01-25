BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — Bradenton police officers responded to an “emusing call” on Wednesday afternoon.

While assisting the fire department with a shed fire, officers said they were confronted by an emu.

The police department shared photos and a video of the big bird wandering around the neighborhood.

“The bird wasn’t a flight risk, but nonetheless we took it into custody (in the cage of a police cruiser) until the owner arrived,” the police department posted on Facebook.

This isn’t the first time an emu has run loose in Bradenton. In 2020, WWSB reported that an emu named “Worley” escaped from his home.

Worley’s owner told the news station that she raised Worley and two other emu twins named Flip and Flop since they were eggs.

The police department did not say who owned the emu that was found on Wednesday.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation said it is legal to have an emu as a pet.