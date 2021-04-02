Evacuation order issued near Piney Point due to ‘imminent uncontrolled’ wastewater release

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Residents living near the area of Piney Point in Manatee County received an emergency evacuation alert Friday evening due to an “imminent uncontrolled release of wastewater.”

The Manatee County Public Safety Department tweeted that the evacuation notice is in effect for anyone in a half-mile radius of Piney Point due to the uncontrolled release near the intersection of Buckeye Road and Bud Rhoden Road. Officials say the area of concern is south of Buckeye Road from US 41 to O’Neil Road.

(WFLA photo)

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection released a statement Friday evening shortly before the evacuation order saying, “a breakout of seepage in the east wall of the NGS South containment area was observed” around 4 p.m. Friday.

“This water is the same mixed seawater in the reservoir,” the statement read. “These discharges are currently contained in the onsite lined stormwater system. DEP’s Emergency Management staff are onsite and coordinating with Manatee County to provide assistance with an engineered blockade of natural landscape to halt the breakout to contain the system.”

A local state of emergency was declared Thursday evening by Manatee County commissioners due to a liner tear at the former phosphate plant stack on Piney Point.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection initiated an emergency controlled release of up to 480 million gallons of industrial wastewater from the stack after the discovery of a leak last week.

Officials say problems with discharges of contaminated water were first reported in the 1970s.