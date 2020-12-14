Ellenton veteran claims roof was damaged during termite fumigation, wants company to repair

ELLENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – Thomas Sutton had a local pest company come out to his home back in late September. At the time, he was in Michigan, so he says the entire transaction took place over the phone.

When he returned to his Ellenton home of 22 years, Sutton said he was upset to find damage to his roof. He said the damage is so bad, part of the roof is leaking.

“I went out there to sit on my couch and it was soaking wet,” said Sutton.

Sutton had repair crews come out to his home to get an estimate. He says he was told there are a total of 32 different parts of his roof that are damaged. The cost to repair is between $5,000 and $8,000.

The Navy veteran said he has contacted the company’s corporate and local offices multiple times.

“Finally, they gave me a claim number, so I called the claim guy and he said, ‘well, you signed a waiver.’ I said, ‘I didn’t sign nothing. I was in Michigan, how did I sign it?’ I said, ‘I gave you my credit card over the phone, there’s no way I signed a waiver.'”

Sutton said he has tried multiple times to get the company to come back out to his home and take a look at the damage, with no luck.

“They won’t come back. They won’t even answer my calls,” said Sutton. “Here I am. I am stuck. I have no other recourse.”

Sutton turned to 8 On Your Side for help.

Terminix’s Sarasota-based office directed us to the corporate offices in Tennessee. A company spokesperson told 8 On Your Side the service manager and branch manager recently left the Sarasota branch, which is likely part of the reason Sutton has had trouble getting in touch with them. The official also said subcontractors for the company did the fumigation job at Sutton’s Ellenton home.

“That’s all I want is my roof fixed. That is all I’m asking for. They ruined it, they fix it,” said Sutton.

“We are looking into the matter now and plan to schedule a visit by our contractor to the home at the customer’s convenience. Thank you for bringing this to our attention. We hope to find a resolution for Mr. Sutton soon,” wrote Terminix corporate officials in a statement.