Ellenton man walking again, following the one-year anniversary of losing legs in wreck

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – An Ellenton Vietnam veteran who lost his legs a year ago is making good on a promise he made to his wife.

73-year-old Tom Simmons promised his wife, Cathy, he’d be walking just in time for his wife’s birthday, their wedding anniversary, and the one year anniversary of the accident.

On Wednesday, Cathy shared a video with News Channel 8 showing Tom walking the length of a hallway at Bradenton Health Care with just the help of his walker.

Meanwhile, a last-minute plea deal canceled Johnny Durrance’s trial which was scheduled for Nov. 25. Investigators say Durrance crashed his car into Simmons who was standing behind his landscaping truck at the time, which caused him to be pinned between the two vehicles.

Durrance will be sentenced in January for driving on a revoked license when he caused that crash.

LATEST POSTS