Ellenton business owner launches petition in hopes of improving safety at intersection where teen was killed

ELLENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – At U.S. 301 and 42nd Avenue Road East in Ellenton, the screeching sound of tires on the pavement is a constant. The man who owns Shake Station has a front-row view day in and day out. Andy Ameres tells 8 On Your Side he has had multiple close calls himself.

“It has just been an ongoing battle with fender benders, close calls, casualties and just accidents in general. It is just a very unorganized intersection,” said the business owner.

Less than two weeks ago, a 17-year-old Parrish Community High School student-athlete was hit and killed at the intersection outside Ameres’s business. Mikeal Steele was riding his motorcycle east on U.S. 301 when a suspected drunk driver pulled out in front of him. The teen’s mother feels a stoplight may have saved her son’s life.

Ameres launched an online petition five days ago. So far, more than 1,300 people have signed the petition aimed at improving safety at the intersection with a traffic light. The teen’s mother signed the petition. Ameres has been in close contact with her and tells 8 On Your Side she’s hopeful for change.

“She is just praying and pressing for this to happen in the name of him and just to see something positive come out of this tragedy. She feels like his life would have been saved if there was a traffic signal here,” said Ameres.

People who live in the area feel something needs to be done before there’s another tragedy.

“I don’t think it is too much to ask. I really don’t. It would be a lot safer,” said nearby resident Jeff Gauger.

“If this road was lit better and if it was a light here to draw attention, it would be 100 times better,” said Annette Fruehauf.

Fruehauf lives in a retirement community nearby where the crash happened.

“I am on the Board of Directors over here at Tidevue Estates and I had tried to call several agencies within Manatee County and the rest of the board members that have been here much longer than me said, ‘forget it, they are just not gonna put a light there.,” said Fruehauf. “We have tried, but now I think with the help of Shake Station, I think we are on our way,” she continued.

Ameres hopes officials with the Florida Department of Transportation take his petition seriously. He wants to see prompt action.

“Come on folks, it is nickels and dimes to the state to be proactive of saving someone’s life instead of waiting for more tragedies to happen to get their attention,” said Ameres.

8 On Your Side contacted FDOT Wednesday. We were told no studies have been conducted at the intersection where the deadly crash happened, but one is now planned for the near future.

“We are currently scheduling a signal warrant analysis this peak season (to capture the busiest times with the best chance of meeting signal warrants). Staff is also looking at crash data to see if anything can be done short term. We are aware of the petition and have been in contact with Andy Ameres. Staff began working on this as soon as we were notified,” said an FDOT spokesperson.

Those interested in signing the petition can click here.