BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — An elderly woman died almost a week after she was struck by a garbage truck in Bradenton.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the garbage truck, driven by a 58-year-old Bradenton man, was traveling through the parking lot on Lake Bayshore Drive when it collided with the 71-year-old woman’s walker.

The impact caused the woman to fall to the ground.

The woman was taken to a hospital with critical injuries on Jan. 17. On Monday, troopers said the woman died at a hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.