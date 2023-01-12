MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — An elderly man died in a crash on Thursday afternoon.

The Florida Highway Patrol said one van was traveling north on County Road 675 and another van was traveling south.

The van traveling north crossed the center line and entered the path of the other van, troopers said.

FHP said the front left of the first van collided with the front left of the second van.

Troopers said an 81-year-old driver died at the scene.

A 45-year-old man and a 39-year-old man were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.