MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — An elderly man died in a crash on Friday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a 71-year-old driver was traveling on Cortez Road near 7th Street around 2:10 p.m. Friday. The driver began to make a left-hand turn on 7th Street and crashed into a 56-year-old pickup truck driver, troopers said.

After the crash, the 71-year-old driver hit a wall on the eastbound shoulder and the 56-year-old driver hit a wall and a fence, troopers said.

FHP said the 71-year-old driver died at the scene and the 56-year-old driver was seriously injured.

The crash remains under investigation.