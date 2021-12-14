DUI driver crashed into 11 vehicles in Manatee Memorial parking lot, police say

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — Bradenton police officers arrested a Sarasota man Monday after he allegedly crashed into 11 vehicles in a hospital parking lot, a department release said.

The Bradenton Police Department said officers were called to Manatee Memorial Hospital at around 1:30 p.m. after Timothy P. McElroy, 56, crashed into 11 vehicles in its parking lot. All the vehicles were unoccupied at the time.

Police said McElroy showed signs of being under the influence. He now faces 11 counts of DUI with property damage and careless driving.

No injuries were reported in the incident. If you have information on the wreck, police ask you to call Officer Ryan Vaughn at 941-920-8489.