PARRISH, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies said a driver suspected of driving under the influence was arrested Thursday after crashing into the side of a Parrish convenience store.

The crash happened around 3:20 p.m. at the C&A Country Store on U.S. 301 near Rutland Road.

Deputies said no one was injured in the crash.

The sheriff’s office did not release the driver’s name.

The investigation is ongoing.