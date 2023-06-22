MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities have chosen to dismiss a DUI charge against Manatee County Commissioner George Kruse, according to court documents.

The documents dismissing the case against Kruse were filed Tuesday.

Earlier this year, a judge ruled that audio from the bodycam footage couldn’t be used as evidence.

Kruse was involved in the single-vehicle wreck in April 2022 when his pick-up truck crashed head-on into a tree at the Greyhawk subdivision in Bradenton.

When deputies arrived, Kruse was seated in the rear passenger seat of his wife’s vehicle “in an overall confused state,” an incident report noted. Deputies said Kruse had watery eyes, slurred speech, clammy wet skin, and droopy eyelids.

A day after the crash, deputies reviewed a 911 call that was automatically initiated via the vehicle collision alert system. Deputies said the call picked up the voice of a man in the SUV that “sounded intoxicated.”