Driver comes forward following fatal hit-and-run in Manatee Co.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – There’s been a break in the fatal hit-and-run case that happened early Saturday morning in Memphis, Florida.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the driver of the white Chevy Silverado truck has come forward to authorities.

FHP said four people were walking south on the grass shoulder of US 19 around 2:50 a.m. when a white Chevy Silverado drove off the roadway and hit three of the pedestrians.

A 47-year-old man and 13-year-old were killed after being hit and a 40-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Zachary Nelson contacted the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Sunday morning and said his truck matched the one described in the hit-and-run case. He told troopers he thought he hit a deer.

Nelson is likely facing charges of leaving a crash with death and bodily injury. He could also face other charges pending the rest of the investigation.