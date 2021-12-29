Driver chased, beaten unconscious after car hit Bradenton man, deputies say

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — After an accident on 14th Street West, a Bradenton man reportedly chased the other driver in his car, then after they crashed, beat him and threatened to kill him.

According to an affidavit from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, Christopher Lovell, 28, was driving down the south bound block of 14th Street West in a red Toyota when a silver Volvo sideswiped his car. Both cars stopped, according to the affidavit, and Lovell “approached” the other driver “and started to yell at him.”

The Volvo drove away, “striking Lovell” and giving him a minor injury. While the Volvo continued south on 14th Street, Lovell got back into his car and chased them. During Lovell’s pursuit, the Volvo made a wide right turn onto 30th Avenue West from 14th Street, hitting a car heading the other way.

After hitting the other vehicle, the Volvo “struck the guard rail on the north side of the road” and came to a rest, according to the sheriff’s office.

Lovell reportedly pulled up just past the Volvo and parked in the middle of 30th Avenue, got out of his car, and approached the other car.

According to a witness, Lovell told the driver of the Volvo that he “should kill you for f****** up my car.” The Volvo’s driver was slumped over with his head against the roof support on the side of his car, the affidavit said. Lovell then proceeded to “kick” the other driver’s “head against the pillar several times and then pulled” him from the car, throwing him to the ground.

On the ground, Lovell kept kicking the other driver while saying “I should crush your trachea,” and cursing at him while he was unconscious. Then he grabbed a bumper on the other car and started hitting the man with it.

Witnesses told sheriff’s deputies they had to push Lovell away to stop him from striking the still-unconscious man.

The man “had serious injuries to his head area and there was a substantial amount of blood on the A pillar and floorboard of” the Volvo, according to deputies. After being read his Miranda rights, Lovell reportedly told the deputies that he’d beaten the man “because of the vehicle crash and him being struck by” the Volvo.

Lovell was arrested on Dec. 27 and is in custody at the Manatee County Jail, charged with non-felony attempted murder.