PALMETTO, Fla. (WFLA) — A driver was arrested Friday in connection with a deadly September hit-and-run in Palmetto involving a motorcyclist, according to the Palmetto Police Department.

Juan Victor Santiz Hernandez, 23, of Bradenton, allegedly turned in front of a motorcyclist on U.S. 41 near 7th Street West, causing the biker to hit the side of his pickup truck, according to police. The motorcyclist was killed.

Hernandez drove off, and was spotted on numerous surveillance cameras leaving the area, police said. One of the cameras showed the license plate of the truck.

Hernandez was charged with hit-and-run involving death, no valid driver’s license involving death and tampering with evidence, police said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call 941-716-5585.