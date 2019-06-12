Dog recovering after it was discovered in a dumpster

MANATEE COUNTY (WFLA) – A dog was dropped in a dumpster and left for dead! As the animal recovers, authorities are on the hunt for whoever did this.

Kassandra Zess-Pagel could not believe the horrible story she heard on the news. It was even more unbelievable once she met the dog.

“It actually brings like tears to your eyes. Just sitting her with her, you just want to, it just makes you sad,” said Zess-Pagel.

Staffers have named the six-month-old pit bull, ‘Daisy.’ Her discovery has shocked the community.

On Monday, two garbage men found her discarded like trash in a gas station dumpster.

“By leaving an animal, especially when its ain a dumpster and its over 90 degrees, that’s really again a death sentence for that animal,” said Hans Wohlgefahrt with Manatee County Animal Services.

Officials say Daisy was very stressed but is otherwise healthy.

“She is friendly. She loves every single human that she meets. She’s playful, she’s so social,” said Zess-Pagel.

Authorities are still following up on leads, and need the public’s help.

Abandoning animals is a serious crime. If you’re caught doing so, you could face a thousand dollar fine and up to a year in jail.

“We’re taking this very seriously to not only pursue who did this but to make sure this dog goes to a family that will love her forever,” said Wohlgefahrt.

Daisy was lucky to be found and authorities are eager to find her former owner too.

Daisy will be held at animal services for another few days, and then she’ll be eligible for adoption next week.

If you have any information on this case, or if you’re interested in adopting her, call Manatee County Animal Services.