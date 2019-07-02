Dog found abandoned in dumpster finally adopted

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Daisy, the six-month-old, female pitbull-mix who was found last month confined inside a crate in a Speedway gas station’s dumpster, has finally been adopted.

Daisy was adopted this past week as her new parents have asked to remain private. They express that, “We want to keep the focus on her… we are looking forward to getting her into a normal routine.”

Daisy’s abandonment case is still an active investigation with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

If you have any information regarding this case, please call MCSO at 941-747-3011 or MCAS at 941-742-5933.